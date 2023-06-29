We’ll address infrastructural deficits, Shettima assures Nigerians

By: Hamza Suleiman

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will promptly address the infrastructural deficits in the country.

Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday in Maiduguri when he paid a Sallah homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi.

He said that all the infrastructural challenges in the country would be addressed, including the Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa and well as Damboa Roads in Borno.

“The Shehu of Borno raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to infrastructural deficit.

“The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa Roads. Certainly, it would be addressed and that of Damboa will also be addressed.

“I am here to assure the Shehu of the maximum support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that all the challenges confronting us as a people would be surmounted, “ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum, extolled the vice president as a man of the people and a grassroots politician.

He said Shettima`s first visit to the state as the nation’s vice president was very important to the people of Borno and pointed out that “it was home coming for our son.”

Also in his welcome remarks, the Shehu praised the vice president as a worthy son of Borno and stressed that the love he enjoyed was reflected in the massive support the people gave to him. (NAN)

