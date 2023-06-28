We’ll address infrastructural deficits in the country – Shettima

…VP pays Sallah homage to Shehu of Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has assured that prompt attention will be given by the Tinubu administration towards addressing the infrastructural deficits in the country.

Vice President Shettima gave the assurance today when he paid a Salah homage to the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi in Maiduguri.

The VP said all the infrastructural challenges in the country would be addressed including the Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa and well as Damboa roads in Borno State.

The Vice President who spoke with journalists after paying homage said, “we went with His Excellency, the Governor to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to infrastructural deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately address, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly it would be addressed that of Damboa will also be addressed.”

According to the Vice President ” I am here to assure him (the Shehu) of the maximum support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, extolled the virtues of the Vice President as a man of the people, a grassroot politician, adding that being the first visit of Vice President Shettima to the State, “the visit is very important to Borno people and it is a home coming for our son.”

Also in his welcome remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, who spoke in Kanuri, praised the Vice President of as a worthy son of Borno State, stressing that the love the Vice President enjoyed reflected in the massive support they gave to him.

The Shehu solicited the support of the Bola Tinubu Administration to address the issue of bad roads and security challenges in the state and the country. He pledged the support of the people of the State to the administration.

