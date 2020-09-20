Welfare of policemen our priority – Minister

Share the news













The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has restated commitment of the Federal Government to ensure best welfare packages for policemen across the country.

Dingyadi, who spoke on Sunday at his residence in Sokoto, during an interactive session with newsmen, said that the ministry had enhanced strategies toward achieving the desired goals for respective officers.

“We are trying as much as possible to ensure the general welfare of policemen is properly taken up to enable more excellent performance from the men and officers.

“However, to the best of our knowledge, what the security agencies are doing to combat banditry and other forms of criminality in the country is highly commendable.

“The performance is ongoing and by the grace of God, I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to succeed in the fight soon,” he said.

He added that policemen in the country were working closely with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensure peaceful and secured living environment for all.

On the police recruitment, the minister said that the process was generally transparent, as it involved all stakeholders throughout the exercise.

“We ensured that every local government area in the country got a fair share in the exercise and only eligible candidates were screened based on the stakeholders’ recommendations,” he said.

On the entitlements of retired and demised policemen, Dingyadi assured policemen that the ministry had been paying all pensions and gratuities as and when due and would continue to enhance the process.

He further said that the ministry had recorded a lot of achievements in restoring peace and tranquility in many parts of the country.

“However, one of the major achievements recorded is the establishment of the Police Trust Fund.

“This is to ensure that the police are properly funded, in order to improve their services, strengthen the officers and support the community policing system,” he added.

On the community policing, Dingyadi said that the Federal and State Governments in the country were on the same page to achieve the desired goals. (NAN)

