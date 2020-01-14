Welder arraigned for abducting teenager

A 25-year-old welder, Amon Igbanna, charged with abducting a 12-year-old girl was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Isheri, Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi on a charge of abduction.

Igbanna, however, denied committing the offence and was granted N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.(LASG)

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 20 at Berger, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully abducted the teenager and took her out of Lagos State without the consent of her parents.

“The defendant took the girl to Ogere in Ogun.

“When the parents of the girl were looking for her, they got a tip-off from neighbours that she was seen with the defendant.

“The defendant came back to Lagos with the girl when he heard that his brother had been arrested because of his disappearance with the teenager,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said that the defendant was handed over to the Police.

According to the prosecutor, the offence violates Section 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates 10 years imprisonment for abduction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)