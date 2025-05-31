Oh, Ngugi!

Lights out

Leaving us

In pitch darkness

And a gall

Of pain

In our hearts.

With Achebe, Clark

And now you, gone

We are left to

Ponder of pioneers

Without heirs!

Is this the continuation

Of the African situation?

But, weep not child, Ngugi.

Tell Nyambura, you’d see Jesus

As you cross the river beteeen

Without a grain of wheat

In your stomach.

Promise me, Ngugi

That you’d flog

The devil on the cross

With petals of blood

In your hands as you

Approach Jesus.

That ‘ll be real homecoming

For the black hermit!

At His feet

You”d learn of all things

Of all secret lives

Including the

The trial of Dedan Kimathi

A writer’s secret diary and

Why we marry when we want….

And the colonial diary

Detailing the blood-chilling

Pacification of the Kikuyu,

The Massai, the Luo, the Kalenjin, the Luhya, the Waswahili, the Mkamba,

The Muindi, the Giriama

The Mzungu

And the rest of the lot buried

In the rubble of history.

Ngugi, who knows,

At the feet of Jesus

You’d find answers

To your life-long quests

I know only a few.

Ngugi, it’s time to let u go

But I will not

Until you tell me about

Your last work!

Weep not child

It is not yet over!

*Benson Upah