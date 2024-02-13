Weapon handling: NSCDC tasks personnel on professionalism

Mr Danjuna Muhammad, Jigawa Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has tasked its personnel recently trained in weapon handling, on professionalism.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Badaruddeen Tijjani, in Dutse on Tuesday.

Muhammad explained that all the newly recruited personnel had been drilled in rigorous training on weapon handling and shooting techniques to enhance their capabilities in safeguarding communities and upholding peace and security across the nation.

He said the command praised the dedication and commitment shown by the graduates throughout the training programme .

“The command emphasises the importance of continuous skills development in maintaining law and order within their areas of jurisdiction.

The commandant reiterated the corps” unwavering commitment to equipping its personnel with the necessary tools and expertise to effectively carry out their duties.

“The Weapon Handling/Shooting training, held at the esteemed College of Peace and Disaster Management, Babbar-Ruga, Katsina, has provided participants with comprehensive instructions on firearm safety, marksmanship, and tactical proficiency.

” The graduates emerged proficient in the handling and deployment of various firearms, ensuring they are well-prepared to confront any challenge encountered in the line of duty.”

He further extended his gratitude to the instructors and staff at the college for their professionalism and dedication in delivering the training experience.

He also lauded the commitment of the graduates toward upholding the core values of the NSCDC, including integrity, professionalism, and service to the nation.

The commandant expressed confidence in the abilities of the personnel and urged them to continue to strive for excellence as they embark on their respective assignments across the state.

He stressed the vital role the personnel would play in maintaining peace and security, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism at all times.

While thanking the state government for its logistics and financial support toward the training of the

personnel, he said the NSCDC would remain steadfast in its duty of safeguarding lives and property of Nigerians.

“The personnel will contribute meaningfully to the noble cause of serving as pillars of strength and guardians of our collective wellbeing,” he added. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir