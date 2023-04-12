Weapon handling: Army begins range exercise to test officers

By Suleiman Shehu

The 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan, says the Division and its affiliate formations and units would conduct the 2023 annual range classification exercise on Saturday.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Charles Ekeocha, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Ekeocha said the exercise would hold from April 15 to 22 at the Maj.-Gen.OF Azinta Shooting Range, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojo, Ibadan.

According to him, the exercise is to refresh the weapon handling proficiency of officers and soldiers, and test fire the weapons to ensure their reliability in times of need.

Ekeocha advised communities living in and around the cantonment not to panic on hearing the sounds of gunfire during the period.

“Most importantly, those farming within the vicinity are advised to avoid the Range area throughout this period,” Ekeocha added. (NAN )