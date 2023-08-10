We won’t dialogue with bandits – Gov. Radda

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State says the state government is not ready to call or seek dialogue with any bandit across the state, even as it is ready to accept those willing to repent and return to the society.

Radda revealed this during a special prayer session organised on Thursday in Katsina, by the state government for sustainable peace and unity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that different scholars and Imams from across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) attended the prayer session.

“Our call to bandits, we are not ready for any dialogue with them, but we are ready to accept those that are willing to repent. But, we will not call them or seek dialogue with them,” the governor said.

According to him, his office is always open, and anyone with useful information that will assist in tackling the security challenges in the state is always welcome.

While assuring that the identity of the person will never be disclosed, Radda appealed to the public to assist the government and security agencies with useful information.

Radda said: “When you go back to your respective communities, you should also copy from Bakori, Dabai and Kurfi, where they have taken measures to depend on their people.

“The people of these local government areas have been given the security operatives all the necessary support to end the security challenges in their areas.

“Therefore, you should fear Allah and assist us in our effort to bring the end of the security challenges in our state. We are ready to receive advice and suggestions.”

Radda added that he had met stakeholders from all the frontline areas in the state to brief him on what they think was the cause of the security problem in their areas and the way out.

“This effort to end the security challenges in the state cannot be achieved without support from all stakeholders.

“Therefore, we should fear Allah and provide all the necessary information that will assist in bringing to the end of this problem,” the governor further appealed.

He also stated that following his appeal, the State House of Assembly has promised to give him the approval to spend this year’s budget on security issues.

The governor, while assuring to take all the necessary measures in tackling criminal activities in the state, especially thuggery (Yan Daba), he appealed to the people to expose them.

Radda, who also called for fervent prayers for peace and unity across the state and Nigeria, also called for the inclusion of Niger Republic in such prayers. (NAN)

