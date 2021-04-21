The management of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, says it will not compromise standards.The proprietor of the institution, Mr David Abuluya, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Akwanga, while inspecting various departments ahead of the accreditation of some courses scheduled between May 5 and May 8.He pledged to ensure that the institution continued to abide by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) requirements to improve standard of education in the country.Abuluya said that the management was determined to make the school a world class polytechnic.

According to him, departments in the institution have been equipped with facilities to create an enabling environment for learning and teaching.He said that the inspection of facilities in the departments was in preparation of accreditation of six courses by the NBTE.He listed the courses as Electrical Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Statistics, Accounting, Business Administration and Management.“

We are doing our best as we have qualified academic staff and non-academic staff.“The departments, laboratories and workshops have been equipped with facilities for students practical.“We are doing what is humanly possible to maintain standard. As you can see, we have added new 55 desktop computers in our ICT department and we have also installed a diesel generator,” he said.Abuluya urged the students to be serious with their academic pursuits in order to excel in life and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He assured of the institution’s readiness to partner with individuals and relevant bodies to boost the country’s standard of education.Besides, the founder pledged his commitment to embark on policies and programmes that would change the lives of the students and staff of the polytechnic positively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abuluya inspected basic electricity measurement and instrumentation laboratory, electrical maintenance and installation workshop, computer-electronics workshop, electricity power and machine laboratory. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

