We Will Use APC’s Failures To Defeat Them In Ilorin, Says House Of Reps Candidate

BY SAKS AKINTUNDE

Defeating ruling All Progressives Party, APC, in Ilorin in 2023 election is easy enough, says Ilorin West/Asa PDP House of Representatives candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia on Sunday.

According to him, the party has made so much injurious mistakes in the state that all he needs is to point them out to voters to put APC to the sword at the polls.

“The party has already ‘de-marketed’ itself through its many policy failures,” he said.

Ajia said this in Ilorin on Sunday during the submission of report by the Committee on Research, Planning and Strategy which was set up by his Campaign organization a few weeks ago.

The committee headed by former Chairman of llorin West local government , Alhaji Ahmed Bayero, had Ayodeji Muritala as secretary with Alhaji Yekini Ilobu, Alhaji Musa Muhammad, Alhaja Kehinde Baale and Mr. Luqman Giwa as members.

Alhaji Bayero noted that the report was a product of public input, opinions and advice given by all relevant stakeholders , adding that past mistakes were also identified in order to avoid such in the future.

He noted that if the recommendations contained in the report are strictly followed, it will result in election victory for the Ilorin West/Asa House of Representatives candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia and other candidates of the party in the federal constituency while adding that members of the committee will be available for clarifications and will also expand on reasons for coming up with any of the recommendations ‘if there is a need for such’.

Ibrahim Ajia, who thanked Alhaji Ahmed Bayero and others for not only accepting to serve on the committee but for also coming up with plans and strategy for the campaign council, appreciated their passion and love for the PDP and the development of Kwara state and for working day and night to produce such a valuable report, this, he noted, was quite commendable and a brilliant performance.

