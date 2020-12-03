We will sustain peace, stability and development in Taraba – Speaker

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

The Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini on wednesday said that the House will continue to come up with legislation and liaise with other organs of government to ensure the peace and stability as well as provision of all round development in the state.

Kunini who stated this in Jalingo insisted that the overall good of the state will always form the operational philosophy of the House.

Albasu Kunini who just clocked a year in office as Speaker said that as model, the House has made it a priority under his leadership to ensure that members work in unity and place the interest of the people and the state generally over individual and personal interests.

‘Today, we celebrate our one year in office as principal officers of the House. In the course of this one year, one of our greatest achievement is supporting the executive arm of government in ensuring the return of peace and stability in the state. We are also working together to ensure that development is provided to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

‘You will recall that it has been a rather challenging year with the COVID-19 global pandemic, the aftermath of the ENDSARS protest and the general economic realities of the moment, culminating into yet another recession. As a state, we were also confronted with a myriad of security challenges ranging from communal crisis to kidnapping and armed robbery among others.

‘Despite all of these, our close collaboration and harmonious working with the executive has ensured the return of normalcy to the state while other criminal activities are now largely under control. Most importantly, development has continued on a rather surprisingly steady course, despite the current economic realities.

‘We will continue to work with other arms of government to ensure that we explore the enormous potentials that our dear state is endowed with so that we do not rely so much on allocation from the federal government for sustenance. As a richly agrarian state, we are working hard in collaboration with the executive optimally utilize our potentials in this field. We are also trying to see how we can make investor friendly legislation that will attract investment in our tourism sector that is largely neglected.

‘In the days ahead, I can assure the state that we will work relentlessly to ensure that the dividends of democracy get to the people. We can not afford to give excuses despite their abundance. That is why we have made Taraba our number one priority’ Kunini said.