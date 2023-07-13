‘We will support Nacabs Polytechnic’ – NBTE

By Awayi Kuje

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has assured Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State of its support towards ensuring standard of education in the institution.

Mr Ngede Ogoh, the Director, Polytechnic Programmes Department, NBTE Kaduna, gave the assurance at the end of its Resource Inspection visit to the polytechnic on Thursday.

Ogoh, who is the Team Leader of the exercise, was represented by Mrs Amina Sa’id, congratulated the founder of the institution, Mr David Abuluya, for his efforts in providing quality education to Nigerians.

“I can assure that you have the full support of NBTE as NBTE will uplift Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga.

“Considering the importance of education to human and societal development,” he said.

The director prayed God to give the management the strength to continue to provide education to Nigerians.

“You are doing great, Sir,” he declared.

Mr Augustine Ifejika, the Consultant to Nacabs Polytechnic, who is a retired NBTE director, appreciated NBTE for the assessment.

“I want to thank you for the job well done as you don’t see yourself as others will see you and judge,” he said.

“Accreditation is not a witch hunt exercise but to ensure that right things are done for the overall development of the education sector,” Ifejika explained.

On his part, Abuluya appreciated God and NBTE for the success of the resource inspection for the accreditation of four Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

“I want to express my appreciation to NBTE for the successful resource inspection of four HND programmes.

“The programmes are Accounting, Business Adminstration, Statistics and Computer Science,” he said.

The founder of the polytechnic also thanked NBTE for doing an excellent job during the resource inspection.

“You have done an excellent job and I want to assure you that I will not rest in providing quality education in the institution,” he said.

Abuluya also appreciated the resource persons, the school consultant, lecturers, other staff and all those, who have contributed positively in ensuring the success of the exercise.

The founder, who is also the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Nasarawa State, assured of his continous determination to providing an enabling teaching and learning environment in the institution.

“I will not rest in providing an enabling learning and teaching environment in this institution.

“All what I am doing is to ensure and maintain high academic standard in this institution,” he said. (NAN)

