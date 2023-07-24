We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs — Speaker Abbas 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, says the 10th Assembly is ready to respond and urgently too, to the yearnings of Nigerians who brought them to the National Assembly.

Abbas said this at a stakeholders meeting on the 10th House of Reps Legislative Agenda in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, there is no better way to show that the 10th House of Reps is ready to respond and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who brought us to the People’s House to do the people’s business.

He said the lawmakers had resolved to regularly consult citizens in the discharge of the mandate, adding that the current assembly was “the people’s House for the people’s Mandate”.

Abbas said the House would not hesitate to consult with critical stakeholders in developing the agenda to elicit their own input and areas of expectations.

“We can never over-emphasise the fact that citizens’ engagement is the fulcrum of a representative democracy.

“It is only through such engagements that legislators will become truly, the representatives of the people. To do otherwise, will amount to a democracy without the people,” he said.

The speaker said the House paid priority attention to participatory budgeting process and delivery, law reform, electoral reform, women’s participation and inclusion in governance.

Others, according to him, include; improved socio-economic conditions, entrepreneurship, employment, health and education, infrastructure, citizens-focused diplomacy.

He added that the House would also target institutional capacity and citizens engagement constitutional amendment and restructuring, among others.

Also speaking, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, the leader of the House and Chairman, Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, said as the representatives of the people , they were bound to shape the trajectory of the country.

“We are entrusted with the enormous responsibility of shaping the trajectory of our country’s development through our representation of the 360 constituencies in the country.

“The Legislative Agenda is a culmination of tireless efforts, broad consultations, and dedicated research aimed at addressing the critical challenges facing our nation while seizing the abundant opportunities that lie ahead. “

He said the 10th Assembly vision was to bequeath a prosperous and vibrant nation where every citizen could achieve his full potential.

According to him, we envision a Nigeria where the economy is robust and diversified, infrastructure is world-class, education is transformative, healthcare is accessible to all, and governance is transparent and accountable.

He said the vision transcended partisan lines, and it was the collective aspiration of every Nigerian, adding that the House vision was to work together, collaborate with other arms of government.

He said that the current House would also engage with stakeholders to create an environment where all Nigerians could reach the highest points of their creative and productive abilities.(NAN)

