We will reposition NAPPS for maximum impact – Chairman BOT

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), says it is set to reposition the body for greater height and maximum impact.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of NAPPS, Dr Said Mijinyawa stated this at a media conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was supported by the Secretary of the Board, Prince Sakiru Raji, and members such as Dr Samira Jibir, Dr Francisca Chinwe Ohkezo, Hauwa Abarshi, Obong Edet Udo, Jude Idakpo, Gbenga Olowie and Hajiya Wakilbe Ashe.

According to Mijinyawa, following the expiration of Chief Yomi Otubela led administration, today Nov. 22, “the Board deemed it necessary to save the association from untold administrative up headers”.

Mijinyawa said action plans are being rolled out to midwife a new administration to manage the affairs of the association and conduct credible elections within 120 days or four months.

“These action plans are aimed at repositioning the NAPPS to take it to a greater height and maximum impact based on its vision, goal and mandate.

“There is need for a new set of Executives to handle the affairs of the body and we are poised to ensure that NAPPS takes its rightful place in the comity of friends and associates.

“A Member of the National Electoral Committee (NECOM) will come from each of the six geopolitical zones to be headed by a member of the Trustees.

“The Committee is to use the 2017 NAPPS Constitution to draw the time table, announce election dates, screen candidates and conduct of elections.

“Units, Wards, Local Government Chapters, States and Zones that have conducted their elections prior to this directives are not affected but must inform the NECOM in writing,” Mijinyawa said.

He said the Board had announced the setting up of a Transitional Committee with a Member each from the six geopolitical zones of the country to be headed by the BOT Chairman.

According.to him, their job is to see to the day-to-day running of the association for the transition period of four months.

He added that all the Members of the two Committees must have no Political ambition in the next administration which they are to midwife.

He stressed that the two Committees have 120 days or March 22, 2024, within which to carry out their assignments.

“The BOT hereby mandates all members of NAPPS nationwide not to pay any money to any National account of NAPPS from today.

“You will be notified of the account you will use within few days either for examinations, annual dues, debate, quiz and many others.

“All activities and businesses engaged in by the Chief Yomi Otubela-led administration are hereby put on hold. No NAPPS member should engage in any activity not approved by the BOT hence forth.

“NAPPS unified examination is hereby put on hold forthwith. You will be notified on the next line of action with respect to any examinations that may be organised by the body.

“For the LOAN from FCMB, we direct that members should stay further transactions on this, pending the time the BOT will be furnished with the Memorandum of understanding signed on behalf of the association by the Otubela-led administration,” he said.

The NAPPS BOT Chairman said it is painful to inform members that the board did not know anything about the loan members are accessing from any bank.

He named the transition committee as

Mijinyawa as Chairman, Elder Charles Umekwe, Chief Derick Enidakinro, M.M Adamu, Ernest Ike Ugwu, Victor Green and Alhaji Mohammed Musa Wambilmi

Similarly, the BOT chairman named Dr Esio Olekezie as the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Dr Yashim Abim as the secretary with member drawn from each geopolitical zone of the country.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer (NAN).

