We Will Prosecute Anyone anyone Who Assaults Kaduna Electric Staff, Says Kebbi State Government

The Secretary to the State Government of Kebbi, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri mni. has said that the state government will prosecute anyone who assaults staff of Kaduna Electric in the state.

He stated this while receiving a delegation of senior officials of Kaduna Electric in his office on Friday. The officials were in his office on a courtesy visit over the recent incident involving military personnel who assaulted its staff in Birnin Kebbi.

The SSG welcomed the delegation and assured Kaduna Electric of continued support by the state government for it to carry out its duties in the state without hindrance.

He further stressed that Kebbi state government will not allow people to take laws into their hands, “Kebbi is known as the most peaceful state in Nigeria

“We, as a responsible government, have already taken measures to avert future occurrence and have issued a notice to all the security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anyone who dares assault or even intimidate Kaduna Electric staff while discharging their duties

“We are calling on the general public to continue to be patient, law abiding citizens and also to support Kaduna Electric by paying their bills regularly so they can serve us well”, he said.

The leader of the delegation Mr. Ocholi Ausa who is the company’s Chief Operations Officer, said the reason for the visit was to engage with critical stakeholders over the ugly incident and device ways to prevent a reoccurence. He commended the state government for its timely intervention which led to the speedy resolution of the crisis.

He assured that Kaduna Electric is ready to work with all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the power supply challenges in Kebbi state.

Other members on the delegation were the Chief Security Officer, Colonel Ubale Abubakar (rtd) and Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi.