We will prioritise NASS staff welfare – Acting Clerk Tambuwal

By Haruna Salami

The Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambawal has assured Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) National Assembly chapter of his commitment and adequate attention to their welfare.

Tambuwal made this commitment at the opening ceremony of PASAN Week 2022 at the National Assembly on Monday when he declared the Week open.

“I wish to reiterate that as an ardent advocate of staff welfare, I am assuring you of my commitment and adequate attention to the welfare of the National Assembly staff by the will and grace of God the Almighty.

He also assured the staff that he will operate an open-door policy and hope that this will be “reciprocated with a high sense of responsibility in tabling issues concerning staff”.

“I promise to ensure that no PASAN member is unnecessarily discriminated against or made to suffer injustice in our quest to make working in the National Assembly the best in Nigeria”.

In the same vein he made a special appeal to all our staff “to support our Principals i.e., the legislators to enable them to achieve their aspirations for the Nigerian people. This is because it takes two to tango.

“Let’s support and contribute to their success as their success is ours and our success is theirs. This support should also be extended to the National Assembly Service Commission for obvious reasons. There is also the need for support to all critical stakeholders in the legislative business of our dear nation.

‘In the interest of career development, better welfare for our staff, peace, order and good governance of our dear country”, the new Clerk urged the staff to “join hands to move the National Assembly to an enviable height”.

Tambuwal was highly delighted to be part of the opening ceremony of PASAN, which was his first public engagement since he was appointed as acting Clerk to the National Assembly about two weeks ago.

This year’s PASAN Week is has the theme “Labour, Unionism, and Industrial Harmony in the National Assembly” was described as “not only timely, but apt and reflects the happenings and developments in the National Assembly” by the Acting Clerk.

“The role of labour, unionism, and the quest for a credible legislative process in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, taking into consideration our struggles and sacrifices to uplift the National Assembly at all times”, he said.

National President of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman said the National Assembly chapter of PASAN being “the biggest and virile among the chapters should continue to be a role model and be protective of other members and the union in general”.

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wamba described PASAN as not just an affiliate union, but one that is involved in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“What is happening is part of capacity building, which is what only responsible unions”, adding that “PASAN occupies a special space in the scheme of things in the country”.