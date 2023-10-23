We will not disappoint NMA, Zamfara Govt. – Commissioners

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The two female medical doctors appointed as commissioners into the Zamfara State cabinet by Gov. Dauda Lawal have promised not to disappoint the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Zamfara State Government.

The Information Officer of the Ministry for Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, Suleiman Isah, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau.

The Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Maradu and that of Ministry of Health, Dr. Aishatu Anka, who spoke at a dinner organized by the association in honour of their nomination, said they would never disappoint NMA in their representation as members of Zamfara State Executive Council.

“This is the first time that two female doctors have been nominated as members of the State Executive Council with a mandate to over see the affairs of two sensitive ministries, and we are grateful.” The commissioners said.

They also assured the State governor that they would reciprocate the gesture by complementing his efforts in bringing positive changes and developments to the state.

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre Gusau, Dr Bello Kotorkoshi, expressed optimism that the nominated medical doctors were up to the task.

“Gov. Dauda had made a right choice as it has started manifesting boldly, there were some changes of lives in such ministries,” Dr. Kotorkoshi said.

He urged members of the association serving in the state to support the commissioners, adding that they should not hesitate to call any member at anytime they might require their assistance.

The chief medical director used the opportunity and appealed to the Ministry of Women affairs and Social Development to extend its social welfare and other responsibilities to the victims of banditry at the Federal Medical Centre as received casualty cases on daily basis.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Zamfara State Chapter, Dr. Bello Sanusi, thanked the governor for considering their members to serve in his cabinet.

He called on the commissioners to use their professional experience in turning around their ministries for the overall development of the state. (NAN)

