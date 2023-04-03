‘We will not allow any intruder, group to dethrone our democracy’ – Group warns

By Toba Ajayi

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI) have vowed not to allow any intruder, parasite, individual or group of people to dethrone democracy in the country.

The President of OPCI, Chief Maruff Olarewaju, disclosed this on Sunday at a press conference held at the OPCI office, Geri-Alimi, Ilorin.

Olarewaju said it is uncalled for any politicians to be beating drum of war after losing election.

He warned that OPCI was ready to defend democracy with the last drop of blood.

According to him, it is common phenomenal in politics that some will win and some will lose, it is left for the winners and the losers to accept the outcome of the election as part of their destiny and the will of Almighty.

“We are all living witnesses and we can attest as a student of history to what happened during the 1979, 1983 and 1993 general election. Whoever fail to learn from history is doom to commit it over and over.

“After general election 1993 of which we believe the election was won by Chief MKO Abiola and it was annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida led administration with support of some criminals within the Yoruba land and outside the soil.

“In 2023 presidential general election, it is indisputable fact that Chief Bola Tinubu won the election with over eight million votes and he was declared by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, and Certificate of Return was given to Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We will not fold our hands again watching elements of destruction truncate our democracy. We will not allow June 12, 1993, drama repeat itself in 2023.

“We will not allow any intruder, parasite, group or individual to dethrone our democracy. We will do everything possible to defend democracy, sustain democracy and defend the mandate given to Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he emphasised.

He advised aggrieved opposition political parties and candidates to seek legal means if they are not satisfied with the result, rather than resorting to threats and calling for interim government.

The president also said OPCI would mobilise all sister organisations, Yoruba sons and daughters, within and outside the country, to defend the said mandate.

Olarewaju said any effort that can lead to non-proper handing over on May 29 would be met by resistance as they are ready to lay down their lives.

He also warned those calling for anarchy and war in the country to tread softly and allow peace to reign in the country.

The president also called on the public to remain calm in any face of provocation as he believe President Muhammadu Buhari will not leave a bad atticident. (NAN)