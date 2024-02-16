We will not accept variation of contracts – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has once again reiterated that the FCT Administration will not accept any form of variation of contracts awarded by the FCTA.

The FCT Minister made this known when he carried out a routine inspection of ongoing projects in the FCT that are scheduled for completion by May this year.

The Minister who spoke against the backdrop of a request by Setraco Construction Company for variation of the contract for the construction of the Southern Parkway from Christian Centre to Ring Road 1, to include provision for streetlights, warned that the FCTA will not entertain such requests.

Barr. Wike noted that the FCT Administration had earlier agreed with contractors on the funding pattern that will enable them to complete ongoing projects in the FCT by May this year, adding that the Administration has also made payments as agreed.

He said the request for variation was therefore not tenable and stressed that the FCTA may be forced to blacklist contractors if they fail to complete the project within schedule.

According to the Minister, “When I came on board, I had to call most of these companies and I asked them, would you be able to complete some of these projects so that as part of Mr. President’s one year, it will be inaugurated and they all agreed. We agreed on the funding pattern and I can tell you authoritatively, we have not failed”.

“In fact, as far as that road is concerned (construction of Southern Parkway), we have paid not less than 97 percent. So, when I asked about the streetlight, he talked about variation. Of course, you know I will never accept that because we funded the projects very well without any failure on our own part.

“So, I’m still being categorically clear, there cannot be any variation on that project and if they don’t complete it on time, I’m going to blacklist the company. That is the truth of the matter. Nobody will toy with us; nobody will try to outsmart us. We are not going to accept it. Of course, the Managing Director was there and he knows we are serious about it”.

Other project sites visited by the Minister include the Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Guzape Lot II, Provision of roads and engineering infrastructure to the new layout and Diplomatic area as Phase II Contract of the ongoing Guzape Lot II District Infrastructure, as well as the full scope development of the Arterial Road N 20 from Northern Parkway to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) also known as the Kubwa Expressway.

During the visits, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and assured that the projects would be completed by May this year to mark the President’s one-year in office.

The Minister further noted that the projects, when completed, will change the landscape of the FCT and ease road traffic in the city centre.

According to the Minister, “We saw what Setraco is doing (Southern Parkway from Christian Centre to Ring Road I). It’s quite comprehensive and that will change the landscape of that area and I’m happy with the quality of the job that the company is carrying out.

“Then we went to Guzape where Gilmor is doing. If you look at the Diplomatic area, it’s quite interesting. I’m sure people will like to live there. It’s a hilly area and it’s quite interesting the nature of infrastructure that Gilmor is providing.

“We then went to Guzape II where all of us climbed and saw the blasting of the rocks to pave the way for the road. I had never taken that look before. It’s to appreciate the enormity of the job. But to the glory of God, the company has committed itself that they will finish by May, and again we are happy.

“Then we are now in N20. You can also see the quality of work they are doing, the same Gilmor. For me it’s a thing to be happy”.

The Minister also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the support to the FCT Administration and assured that the FCTA will carry out the assignment it has been given by the President to his satisfaction.

He added that the FCTA will work round the clock to meet the scheduled completion date, adding “I strongly believe we will meet up to time and I’m happy with the quality of the job”.