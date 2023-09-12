We will give attention to development of satellite towns-Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike said that the FCT Administration would give due attention to the development of satellite towns.

Wike stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of Mandate Secretaries for the FCT Administration.

He said that the prosperity and well- being of the residents extend beyond the city center, stressing the need to ensure that all areas of the FCT experience progress and development.

The Mandate Secretaries inaugurated are Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Environment Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Mr Uboku Nyah was also inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

Wike stressed the need for them to address issues affecting delivery of services in FCT Administration particularly procurement process.

He said, “transparency, efficiency, and accountability must become the cornerstones of our administration.

“As mandate secretaries, your role in this journey of transformation is pivotal. You are not only advisors but also leaders and implementers of our policies.

“You have a duty to translate our vision into tangible actions that will shape the future of the FCT.

“Our President has entrusted us with the monumental task of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class city.

“To achieve this, we must address several key areas that are essential for the progress of our city and the well-being of our residents.

He added that part of the mission includes the enhancement of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through innovative ways to raise the needed funds to support the development agenda.

This, according to him, is crucial to finance ambitious projects and initiatives.

The minister identified public transportation as a major challenge that must be addressed comprehensively.

According to him, no modern city can function effectively and efficiently without a reliable and comprehensive public transportation system.

He reiterated the Administration’s commitment to establishing an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of residents.

On environment, he said that clean and well-maintained surroundings were not only a reflection of a city’s pride but also a fundamental requirement for a healthy and prosperous community.

He said that it was a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens, stressing the need for collaboration to ensure a cleaner and greener FCT.

The minister promised to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies and communities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

“In addition to these, we will place significant emphasis on the social sector. There is a pressing need to uplift our education, agriculture, and health sectors to world-class standards.

“A well- educated and healthy population is the foundation of any prosperous city, and we must provide our citizens with access to quality education, healthcare, and agricultural opportunities.

“Furthermore, our tourism sector holds tremendous potential for economic growth and job creation.

“We will work diligently to promote and develop our unique cultural and natural assets to attract both local and international visitors, thereby boosting our economy,” he said.

Wike said that all infractions on the Abuja master plan would be dealt with decisively, and non-compliant buildings would be subject to appropriate measures, including removal and penalties.

He added that relevant laws would also be closely examined and strengthened, to close loopholes that offenders may exploit to the detriment of the Administration and the people of the FCT. (NAN)

