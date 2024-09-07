We will explore opportunities in AI to empower youths – New NYGA president

The newly elected National President of Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), Comrade Clinton Ogbonna has said that his administration will explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber security, digital data analysis to empower Nsukka youths.

NYGA is a youth group in Enugu North Senatorial District, that had its membership from the six Local Government Areas that made up the district.

The newly elected National President scored 284 votes to defeat his only opponent Martins Eze who scored 106 votes.

Ogbonna in his acceptance speech in Nsukka on Saturday shortly after he was declared the new National President elect of NYGA with 11 other elected executive members.

Ogbonna said that, AI technology, cyber crime security and digital data analysis are transforming every global economy .

The new president disclosed that, his administration would train the youths on those areas to keep them away from crime, drugs abuse and other societal ills in order to make them more useful to themselves and the society.

“I and my newly executive members contested for this election because we want to speak and be the voice of Nsukka youths,.

“We did not contest to fight the government or anybody but to make positive impacts on the youths in the district by empowering them.

“We will achieve this by engaging the government and other stakeholders in the area in sponsoring youths empowerment programmes in area such as AI, cyber security, digital data analysis, among others

“The easiest way of achieving crime and drug-free society among youths is by empowerment self-reliant as well as enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts globally,” he said.

Speaking further, Ogbonna promised to carry everybody as well as operate open door policy to ensure unity and progress among youths.

He commended the Electoral Committee Members led by Mr. Onyekachi Attama for conducting a peaceful, free and fair election, he thanked members for giving him their mandate to be their new president.

In a special way he commended the outgoing president, Comrade Roy Ekwueme for his quality leadership and promised to consolidate on his achievements.

Speaking, the outgoing NYGA President, Ekwueme said that he is happy to witness the peaceful election that had produced his successor.

“I am happy for the peaceful election that has produced the next president of NYGA and other executive members of the assembly.

“Peace and unity reigned during my four years tenure because I carried everybody along.

“As a human being did my best, not that i did not make any mistakes but I know my tenure impacted positively on Nsukka youths.

“As the election is peaceful so also will the inauguration and handover will be seamless,” he said.

Ekwueme noted that his administration wiould be remembered for the unity, peace and empowerment among Nsukka youths.

“The unity manifested during the EndSars nationwide protest which Nsukka youths participated peacefully without any report of casualty or destruction of public properties.

“My administration will also be remembered for conducting computer training programme, paying JAMB registration fees for indigent youths, assisting the payment of hospital bills for some youths, among others,” he said.

The outgoing president expressed appreciation to Nsukka youths for the solidarity and support given to his tenure and urged them to extend same to the new elected president.