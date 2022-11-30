By Carol Utulu

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that he would engage banks to fund women empowerment programmes in Delta, if elected governor.

Omo-Agege, who is also the deputy senate president, made the disclosure on Wednesday in his address at the APC State campaign rally in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta.

He said his administration would ensure that women who underwent various skills acquisition programmes of the state would be assisted to start up their own small businesses.

“Majority of our women learnt various skills acquisition, but they have remained poor and helpless because what they get is a patry N10,000 or N20,000 from the government after their training.

“I want to ask, ‘what will that amount do for them?’ If you want to assist people, you help them build their businesses so that they can help other people.

“Let me state here that if elected governor in 2023, my administration would engage banks to fund these women development initiatives.

“The banks would provide funds to enable these women build whatever skills or trade they have learnt, while my government will guarantee the deal for them,” he said.

According to him, the banks would help the women become small- and medium-scale entreprenuers and in turn generate employment for others.

The APC candidate further stated that his government would provide the enabling environment for investment and encourage private investors to come into the state and do business.

He used the medium to announce to the people of Aniocha South that the APC-led federal government have just completed the Ogwashi Dam, a project that have lasted over past 10 years.

“Let me announce to you that the APC federal government has completed the Ogwashi-Uku Dam. You call all go and verify this.

“Let me also make a promise here that if elected governor, I will install two turbines each in Aniocha South and North to power electricity from the dam for the good of our people.

“This is more than just a promise. It is what we will do when elected because we know the perennial electricity problems that the people of the area have faced over the years,” Omo-Agege said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC governorship candidate was accompanied on the rally by his running mate, Hon. Friday Osanebi, a former deputy speaker of the Delta House of Assembly.

Others in attendance are the Director General of the APC governorship campaign council, Chief Godsday Orubebe, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and the State chairman of the party, Chief Omeni Sobotie. (NAN)