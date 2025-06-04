‎”We Will Defend Every Inch of Nigeria’s Airspace” — Air Chief Vows Unrelenting Pursuit of National Security

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation’s airspace and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation’s airspace and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.



‎



‎Speaking in Abuja during the Second Quarter Route March held on June 4, 2025, the CAS issued a strong assurance that the NAF remains vigilant and battle-ready.



‎



‎“We will continue to defend every inch of our nation’s airspace and stand firm in joint operations to protect lives and property across the country,” Air Marshal Abubakar declared. “Rest assured, that your protection is not just an obligation, it is our highest priority.”



‎



‎In a direct message to insurgents, terrorists, and bandits threatening the country’s peace, the CAS sounded a warning: “To the enemies of our nation, know this: there will be no hiding place for those who threaten the peace and stability of Nigeria. We are coming for you. We will find you and take you out.”



‎



‎He expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces, especially in bolstering operational capacity and welfare. “On behalf of the officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, I reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” he said.



‎



‎The Air Chief also stressed the vital role of physical fitness in military readiness, revealing new policy measures designed to enforce this standard. “Physical fitness is no longer a matter of choice, it is a non-negotiable requirement,” he stated. “As a matter of policy, I have directed that all Performance Evaluation Reports must be accompanied with a Physical Fitness Test Certificate. Furthermore, no personnel will be considered for promotion without being medically and physically fit.”



‎



‎To support this mandate, the CAS announced the construction of modern sporting facilities across several NAF bases and the acquisition of advanced gym equipment for over 22 units. Installation and distribution, he noted, would begin shortly.



‎



‎Drawing symbolic meaning from the route march, Air Marshal Abubakar likened the exercise to the broader national security mission. “The journey toward national security and lasting peace is marked by challenges and obstacles,” he said. “But those who persevere, who stay the course with discipline, focus, and resilience, will ultimately arrive at the destination. And that destination, ladies and gentlemen, is the place of victory.”



‎



‎He concluded with a stirring call to unity and purpose: “Let today’s route march be a reminder of who we are and what we stand for. Let it rekindle our fighting spirit and reinforce our shared commitment to the defence of Nigeria. We are not just marching on roads, we are marching towards purpose, honour, and victory.”



‎



‎The quarterly route march, conducted across all NAF units, is designed to build endurance, foster comradeship, and maintain the physical conditioning vital for modern military operations. It also serves as a show of strength, signalling to both adversaries and citizens that the Nigerian Air Force remains vigilant, capable, and fully committed to defending the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎