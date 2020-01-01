We will continue work with President Buhari for development of North, Nigeria – Northern Governors

The Northern Governors’ Forum said it would continue to work closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to create synergy, critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern Region and the nation.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, stated this in the group’s New Year message issued to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Lalong called for a collective resolution to build a more united, prosperous and equitable country.

” The year 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the upliftment of the country by supporting government at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to make the desired sacrifices that are needed to build a nation that is self sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish,” he said.

He said insecurity had created many setbacks in the region, saying that collaborations with citizens would assure holistic measures to end the menace of criminal activities bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.

“The Northern Governors Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives toward targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region and the nation.

“The Governors of the Northern Region will continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people oriented programmes,” the chairman said.(NAN)