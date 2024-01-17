We will continue to support wrestling federation, says CG customs

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi, on Tuesday said he would continue to support the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) to develop the sport in the country.

Adeniyi said he was grateful to be part of the board of NWF to contribute his quota to the grassroots development of the sports.

NAN reports that the board of the NWF, led by the Federation’s President Daniel Igali, paid a courtesy visit to the new CG, to congratulate him on his appointment.

“I pledge that I would continue to provide support through the board not only in person as a member of the board, but as Nigerian custom service.

“As a board member of the NWF, I will not fail to thank God for his mercies upon me, because my membership added positively to my career progression.

We need to project this game (wrestling) to other spheres and tiers like the university games, paramilitary games and the national youth festival.

“We need to ensure that we engage wrestlers right from when they are young so that they would have gained requisite experience and become professionals in the field before they get older.

He said customs will collaborate with NWF to achieve the desired development of the sport in the country.

“We will be looking at areas where the customs can collaborate with the federation to ensure the development of the sport.

“We are beginning to reassert our position to the kind of enviable position that we used to have in our glorious days involvement in sport.

“We used to have very strong football team and dominated in athletics.

“In volleyball, we were three times back to back national champions and also participated in the continental championships in the last two seasons.

“Our basketball team is currently the national defending champion.

We have our imprint in the sport sector; the current technical director of the athletics federation is a senior custom officer.

“We want to use sports as a platform to contribute to national development and this would be my dream working with my management and the board of NWF,” he said.

NWF President Igali said the federation very proud to have Adeniyi become the number one customs officer in the country.

“You have contributed positively to the development of the sports and have on your own, met our athletes to support them in diverse ways, especially in encouraging them,” he said

Igali said: “I personally thank you for your support in investing financially in the development of the sport.

“We came to felicitate with you, and also to thank and encourage everyone who is working with you in giving the necessary support.

“We know that with your capability, you will transform NCS ,” he said.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, for finding Adeniyi worthy to occupy the position of the CG, NCS. (NAN)

By Georgina Adegbie

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

