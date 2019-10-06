We will continue to pursue our stollen mandate in Sokoto – Wamakko

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, leader of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State, said on Saturday that the party would reclaim the state govership seat at the Appeal Court.

Wamakko, who represent Sokoto North Senatorial District, said while addressing party supporters at his residence in Sokoto, said that the judgement of the Tribunal which affirmed the election of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, was wrong.

According to him, APC as a peaceful and law abiding party, will continue to follow all legal processes to claim the mandate given to it by the people.

“I want assure you that we will continue to pursue our mandate which was stolen, to the end.

“Sokoto state is an APC state and will continue to remain so, as such I urge all our supporters to remain calm and law abiding. Very soon the law will reveal the true picture of the election.

“We should continue to pray for the success of our party, Sokoto state and the country at large,” Wamakko said.

Earlier, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, thanked the people for their continued support to him and the party.

“The crowd we are seeing today is an indication of support and dedication by the people of Sokoto state to the APC and all its leaders.

“On the tribunal judgement there is no cause alarm; we will continue to work with our lawyers, as we will soon file an appeal to that effect.

“As you all know, even if the tribunal judgement is in our favour, the opposition will appeal the judgment.

“So, in our own case we will do the same to restore our mandate,” he said.

The state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Oct. 2, in Abuja affirmed the election of Tambuwal.

The three man tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its candidate Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

Tambuwal won the March 23 governorship election with a slim margin of 342 votes.(NAN)