We will continue to help girl-child to ensure brighter future – Founder, OCO World

Chief Celestine Okwudili, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OCO World Foundation, a business conglomerate, says his business outfits will continue to help and encourage the girl-child to ensure her brighter future..

Okwudili disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday during a press briefing to announce activities lined-up for the 2024 5th edition of the contest of his pet project Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria (NMBG)

He said one of the aims of NMBG contest which started in 2019 was to help and encourage the girl-child achieve brighter future to enable her to compete favourably with her counterpart globally.

“This year’s NMBG 2024, tagged, “The Iconic Queen” is sponsored by OCO World Foundation in partnership with Bet9ja Foundation

“The aim of NMBG beauty pageant is not only to help the of girl-child in Nsukka and Nigeria to compete with their counterparts globally, but also to prepare and equip them as future mother.

“This contest has impacted positively on girls because winners since 2019 first edition have through their pet projects assisted other girls especially in having access to education,” he said.

The Founder, explained that Mavis Aruma who won the NMBG 2020 edition is today an international figure in modeling and the beauty pageant

“Mavis, among others are first discovered, show-cased and crowned by NMBG, Marvis has done us proud by excelling nationally and internationally as well as being a role model for many girls,” he said.

Okwudili recalled that NMBG contest had its first edition for girls in Nsukka and was extended to contestants in entire Enugu State in the second edition, while the third edition was for the South East region and the fourth edition was for all contestants in the country.

The CEO assured that the integrity and transparency that had been the hallmark of the contest since inception would also be maintained in this year’s fifth edition.

Speaking, Mr. Anyanso Ezekiel, the Event Manager for the beauty contest commended OCO Foundation and Bet9ja Foundation for sponsoring the contest for the past four years.

“Your investing on the girl-child yearly is an eloquent testimony, you have progress and welfare of the girl-child at heart,”he said.

He disclosed that form for the 2024 fifth edition was already on sales at the rate of N7,000 only and available at OCO Academy, Nsukka.

As well as at SUG Secretarate, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Bet9ja outlets, and other leading shops stores, supermarkets in Nsukka and Enugu town as well as online.

According to the event manager sell of form will end on July 17.

He explained that the contest was open to all Nigerian girls between the age of 18 to 28 years.

Anyanso announced that the winner of the NMBG 2024 would smile home with grand prize of N2m and an official car, while the 1st and 2nd runner ups would be given N1m and N500,000 respectively, with N200,000 each to 4th, 5th and 6th positions as consolation price.

In a renark, Mrs. Rita Ikechukwu, Chaperone of the contest urged parents to allow their daughters to participate in the beauty contest adding that they would stand a chance to benefit many things.

Ilechukwu said she was working closely with Egbogu Mercy, Welfare Manager to ensure participatants were given all needed for the contest as well as adequate security

” We assure parents and guardians that adequate measures have been putting in place to ensure adequate security of their daughters,” she said.

Earlier, Comrade Kingsley Nwosu, the Consultant for NMBG 2024 edition said that all personnel recruited for the contest were working as a team to ensure success in all activities of the contest.

The Consultant said that the 2024 edition would maintain transparency and integrity the contest had been known for since inception in 2019.