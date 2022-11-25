We will change the narratives on Tourism in Kogi Central – MBA

The Executive Director of Trans Atlantic Centre TAC), a research, recreation and community development initiative, Comrade Mohammed Bougei Attah has said that his ultimate goal is to bring social, economic and other productive developments to the people of Kogi Central and beyond.

Speaking while addressing journalists in Okene to unveil plans towards the 5th Year Anniversary Celebration of the Centre, the annual family Funfair, the MBA Mentorship Program and other events designed to

In his speech, he said of the primary aim of the 10-Year Development Plan of the Centre is to identify and recognize individuals that have impacted positively on the people despite the daily challenges. Such personalities he said are people with track record of voluntary services, philanthropy and investors in the people. “They are those that are running one foundation or the other, which are people-oriented”.

The annual Mentorship Program which is set to induct 100 youths in coming years is one of the major activities of the Centre that build the capacity of youths and successor generation of Ebiras, he said. And that other programs such as capacity building workshops, trainings and interface with successful entrepreneurs are slated for the upcoming year.

“So this January 1st is to usher in the new year in a special way and to prepare people for the remaining part of the year” he informed the press, noting that the annual family Funfair is the climax of event that brings families, friends and associates together to share ideas and celebrate the best of the year.

