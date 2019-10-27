We will be awake while you sleep, Ag. GOC 82 Division assures Easterners

FEATURE: (cdspnigeria.com): While speaking to the Council of Traditional Rulers in the historic Eastern Regional Assembly building, where the consultative Forum once moved the motion to declare the independence of defunct Republic of Biafra in May 1967, General LA Adegboye’s voice was laden with burdens of history, responsibility for the present challenges and the vision of the future. In rare Churchillian dexterity, the General employed his oratory prowess in marshaling his deep understanding of the security challenges facing the East and seized on his popularity among them to rally their support.

He assured the traditional rulers that he will not sit in his office but will lead from the front, smoking out the criminals from every nook and cranny to make sure that the good people of the East go about their normal businesses unmolested. He said: “Nigerian Army is the Army of the people of Nigeria, it is your Army, and we are here to protect you and your properties against the criminal elements who seek to undermine your safety, and peace, order and good governance of our nation Nigeria, We will be awake while you sleep, to ensure that your peace and safety is unhindered”.

The Ag. GOC informed them that he was there on the order of the Chief of Army Staff, General TY Buratai, to assure the people of the East that the oncoming “Exercise Atilogwu Udo” (the Magical dance of Peace) is not targeted at the peace loving people of the eastern Nigeria but is aimed at denying the criminal elements within the society the latitude to take advantage of mass movements of money and people from all over the world into the East during the “….mber” months. He emphasized: “the safety of lives and properties of the peace loving easterners and the their returning kinsmen and women are at the epicenter of “Exercise Atilogwu Udo”

The Ag. GOC assured the people that his troops are professionally minded and will go about their duties with highest degree of civility and responsiveness in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, General TY Buratai, but in any case, misconduct by any of his men should be promptly reported to him to enable him investigate and punish accordingly.

The traditional Rulers who were moved by the spirits of brotherliness, service and nationalism espoused by General Adegboye responded with overwhelming supports for the Nigerian Army. In his response, an overjoyed chairman of Enugu state council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Amb. Agubuzo, thanked the Chief of Army staff for sending General Adegboye back to Enugu to command 82 Division after his successes as the commander 82 Division Garrison. His Royal Majesty eulogized Gen. Adegboye as a true nationalist and a professional soldier well loved in the East for his great success in combating criminals and militias. He touted the appointment of General Adegboye to command 82 Division as the single most important decision the Chief of Army staff has made to rid the East of kidnappers and other criminal elements. In the same vein, other highly elated traditional Rulers Eulogized the Nigerian Army’s leadership for this magic wand; His Royal Majesty Onyaha Nwanjokwu said: “today we are witnessing the new face of Nigerian Army, an Army that is determined to protect the people and their properties.”

The event which is historical in many aspects aroused a new dimension of national spirit when His Royal Highness. Prof SC. Ukpabi, the first provost of the Nigerian Defence Academy, was called upon to give vote of thanks. The retired Professor was almost moved to tears when a highly elated Ag. GOC, General Adegboye reminded him that he was one of his cadets during his days as the provost, and thanked him for the role he played in building him into the general he has become today. He thanked HRH for his service to Nigeria and especially to the Nigerian military, and said that he has looked forward to having the opportunity to thank Prof. Ukpabi for his leadership and encouragement throughout his days as a cadet under him. The Prof equally praised General Adegboye whom he said he is very proud of his achievement and popularity amongst the easterners. He reminded General Adegboye that he is the first Army General to address the Traditional Ruler’s Council in the Hallowed Chamber of the Eastern Region Traditional Ruler’s Council which should not be taken lightly. He thanked the Nigerian Army for thinking it wise to reengineer a synergy with the eastern communities represented by their Traditional Rulers and assured the General that his messages having been received in good faith will be met with overwhelming support from the easterners.

(First reported and published by cdspnigeria.com. Culled from https://cdspnigeria.com/blog/?p=1435)