We stand with you, Utange leaders pledges allegiance to Ortom, PDP

By Chimezie Godfrey

Elders and key leaders from the five districts of Utange in Ushongo local government area have pledged their allegiance and support to Governor Samuel Ortom and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

They bared their minds Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 when they paid the Governor a solidarity visit at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur revealed that the Utange leaders were led by the Ushongo local government chairman, Hon Joseph Asawa and Elder Annum Ipo.

They said they decided to openly declare their support for the governor following the recent resignation and defection to the opposition APC by one of their sons, Tahav Agerzua.

Chairman of Ushongo local government council, Hon. Asawa who first spoke said, “We have come to pledge our loyalty and allegiance to you, we appreciate you for the school projects, hospital, ongoing construction of the road that leads to Lessel and several appointments we enjoyed under you.

“It was you who made it possible for Utange to produce the chairman of Ushongo LGA for the first time. We, therefore, pledge our total loyalty to you and the PDP,” the Ushongo council chairman who also hails from the area maintained.

Speaking in a similar vein, Elder Annum Ipo told the governor that the people of Utange “Are indebted you for the extreme love you showed us. We don’t support the decision of our son (Tahav Agerzua) to resign from your administration and also join the APC. We are not a party to it.”

“We remain loyal to you. We plead with you to give us more projects and appointments, particularly the Principal Special Assistant position previously held by our son, Tahav Agerzua.”

In his response, Governor Ortom thanked the Utange people for coming back to appreciate him in the little efforts his administration is doing for their community and assured them that he will continue to do more before he leaves office.

He said he was not bothered by the resignation of his erstwhile aide but encouraged by the support given him by the leaders of Utange people and pledged that he will continue to do his best for the people of the area.

The governor used the occasion to advise the people of the state to go out and revalidate their voter cards and those who have now attained the age of 18 years to register so that they could vote in the forthcoming general elections.

