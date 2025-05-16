We stand in solidarity with JAMB Registrar- MUSWEN

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) says it stands in solidarity with Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the technical hitches that affected segments of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The umbrella organisation for all Muslim groups and associations in the South West geo-political zone stated this in a press statement on Friday signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, president and Executive Secretary, respectively of the group.

According to the statement, “The Muslim Ummah of the South West of Nigeria ( MUSWEN), the umbrella organisation for all Muslim groups and associations in the geo-political zone wishes to publicly express our solidarity with the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in light of the recent technical hitches that affected segments of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“While we acknowledge the genuine concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders over the disruptions caused by the computer network glitches during the examinations, we strongly caution against any rush to impugn the integrity or commitment of the current JAMB leadership.”

MUSWEN added that “Prof. Oloyede has, over the years, distinguished himself as a man of immense capacity, transparency, and accountability.

“Since assuming office, he has restored confidence in the examination body, improved institutional efficiency, returned billions of naira to the national treasury, and embraced technology as a tool for sanitising the conduct of public examinations.

“We urge all stakeholders—especially the media, civil society, and policymakers—to avoid playing into the hands of cynics and detractors who see every temporary setback as an opportunity to undermine institutions and scapegoat public servants.

“In the spirit of justice and fairness, we call for calm, constructive engagement, and systemic support for JAMB to continue on its path of reform. Prof. Oloyede deserves commendation, not condemnation. The glitches, though regrettable, do not define his track record—they merely remind us of the continuous work needed in building resilient institutions in our country.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide, protect, and strengthen all public servants working conscientiously for the betterment of our nation.”