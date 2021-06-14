We should amend our Electoral Act to have credible elections – Sen. Gyang

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North) has called for the amendment of the Electoral Act for to have credible elections.Gyang stated on Monday in Jos addressing newsmen on his midterm report in the National Assembly.

According to the lawmaker, the electoral act currently in is outdated and does into consideration the current realities.

“Until we have an electoral act with the necessary amendments, our elections will continue to be a sham.

“I am a member of the Committee on INEC, and I must tell you that we have done a lot of work on the necessary amendments.

“I am the one who sponsored the bill providing for the amendment of the electoral act.

“The National Assembly must pass an Electoral Act Amendment Bill that provision for electronic transmission of results from voting points.

“If there is no electronic transfer, there is to be tempering with the outcome of elections.

”He said that provision needed be made for legal backing for of the card reader so that it have evidential value before the court of law.

According him, such are the ways to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process.Gyang stated that the face the of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill when returned from their two-week recess.

The senator expressed optimism that once the act was reviewed and eventually passed, it be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Bill attempts to a plethora of issues peculiar to ’s polity such as the cost of politics, internal democracy, the of technological innovations and fills gaps in extant provisions. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,