Mr Erastus Awortu, PDP chairmanship candidate for Andoni local government area in the April 17 council poll in Rivers, has vowed to tackle infrastructure deficit in the council.

Awortu made this known on Thursday during the party’s ward -to- ward campaign in Asarama and Uyeada communities of Andoni local government area.

He also promised to reciprocate the kind gestures demonstrated by party members and defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) who turn out at the campaign.

“I appreciate the reception accorded our campaign train by the ward 9 PDP and I promise that when we eventually assume office, we will not let you down.

“Ward 9 houses some of the oldest communities in Andoni and residents here clearly understood that there is great need for infrastructure development.

“Yes, Andoni has a very peculiar terrain, there are areas separated by creeks, when this administration eventually come on board, we will construct internal roads and culverts that would link these communities.

“And I know that when that is achieved, the livelihoods of residents will be positively impacted,” he said.

Awortu also pledged to create enabling environment for small and medium scale businesses in order to generate more employment in the area.

“I’ve seen lots of vibrant youths in our communities who do not have any means of livelihood, a lot of them actually wished to be meaningfully engaged but there are no jobs.

“Our administration will consider the youths because it will be driven by capable youths.

“I’m a youth, same with my Vice Chairmanship Candidate, Miss Tema Christopher, we understand these challenges and we shall create enabling environment for skills acquisition and also support small and medium scale enterprises to thrive.

“Everybody will in one way or the other benefit from my administration because grassroots administration is a constitutional duty of the third tier of government and the right of citizens,” Awortu said.

The PDP candidate, however, appealed to youths in the area not to indulge in illegal possession of arms and other social vices, urging them to turn a new leaf of life.

He urged them to embrace peace and support the development agenda of a government that would engender growth.

“I know that while some of these youths took to crime due to unemployment others were lured into illicit acts by peer pressure or outright deceit.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General (DG) for the campaign, Mr Fred Ateng, has admonished members of the ward to massively vote for Awortu.

The DG expressed optimism of a landslide victory at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was also graced by

Mr Ikunyi-owaji Ibani lawmaker representing Andoni state constituency and Speaker, Rivers state House of Assembly.

Others are Mr Victor Ere, local government party chairman, his vice Mr Titus Jones and the incumbent Vice Chairman of the council, Mrs Kaziah Mbaba among others.(NAN)

