We Shall Support the Nation’s Security Architecture, Says Kaduna Electric MD

The Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna has stated that the Company shall support the nation’s security architecture as they daily strive to deal with security challenges bedeviling the Country.

He made the declaration in Kaduna today when he received the new Commander, 453 Base Service Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore A. A. Adedoyin in his office.

Engr. Garba Haruna who was represented by the Chief Customer Relations Officer of the Company, Engr. Aliyu Abbas Abdullahi commended the Nigerian Air Force in particular and the entire security architecture for their sacrifice and untiring efforts in containing insurgency and armed banditry in parts of the country, promising to give priority to the Nigerian Air Force 453 Base Group and all security formations in the Company’s franchise area.

He stated that the Company’s service level performance could have been far better than where it is now, owing to default in payment of electricity bills, including the towering debt owed by MDAs.

He urged the new 453 Base Group Commander to ensure improvement in the monthly remittance.

In his response, the Commander, 453 Base Group, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna, Air Commodore A.A Adedoyin expressed appreciation at the cordial relationship existing between the Air Force Base and Kaduna Electric and promised to sustain the current monthly electricity bills payment.

He solicited for the construction of dedicated line to the Air Force Base to ensure more power stability in the Base given the sensitive military hardwares harbored in the Base.

He assured that the Base under his watch shall live up to its monthly obligations to Kaduna Electric in terms of payment of electricity bills, while efforts are going on to clear the backlog of the outstanding.

