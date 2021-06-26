We remain passionate about pregnant women in Nigeria — UNFPA 

Dr Omolaso Omosehin, Head of Office, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Cross River Office, on Saturday reaffirmed that the agency remained passionate about issues of pregnant women in Nigeria.

Omosehin made the assurance in Calabar while inaugurating the refurbished School of Basic Midwifery.

The Head of Office maintained that following the UNFPA mandate, the organisation partnered state governments such as the Government of Cross River to ensure that pregnant women accessed care.

“UNFPA is so passionate about our pregnant women; our mission statement is that every pregnancy should be wanted, not to be by chance.

“Every pregnant woman should deliver safely and women should not die giving life, we are strongly committed to all these.

“These areas define what we do when we begin to partner governments like the government of Cross River.

“UNFPA will continue to support the Ministry of Health in whatever way possible within the means that it has, so that we can continue to have better services in our health facilities,’’ he said.

Omosehin who added that midwifery learning was key to what UNFPA was doing said that it was also committed to building the capacity of nurses, midwives and health workers who are in the field taking care of pregnant women.

Similarly, Dr Betta Edu, the Commissioner for Health, commended UNFPA for partnering the state government to refurbish the school.

Edu maintained that the state was striving to achieve universal health coverage adding that if the administration must address the issue of fragility of the health system, then, it must fix the health education system.

She said with the development, the students could study in a convenient environment.

She also said the school could produce nurses and midwives who would go to the hospitals and primary health centres across the state to provide quality services to the people.

“This is a very big plus for the health education sector of the state and I hope that the next results from the school would reflect the investments that has been made here,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that besides the extensive renovation carried out in the school, items provided were air conditioners, projector, workbench, textbooks and Mannequins. (NAN)

