Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has commended the efforts of UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) toward providing humanitarian assistance to women, girls, displaced and vulnerable people in the state.He gave the commendation during interaction with the UNFPA Country Representative, Ms Ulla Mueller and the KOICA Country Director, Mr Woo Chan Chang, who paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The governor said that the state government and the people of Borno would remain grateful to the fund and the Korean agency.He said “I want to show appreciation to UNFPA and KOICA on behalf of the government and people of Borno for their contributions, particularly in the area of increasing access to comprehensive maternal and child healthcare.

“We remain grateful to all of you,” he added.The governor observed that the activities of UNFPA and KOICA were in line with his administration’s 25-year development plan, noting that there was need for close collaboration to ensure sustainability and seamless transition when KOICA’s four years intervention came to an end in the state.

Zulum, who spoke on his administration’s commitment to implement projects based on demand-driven approach, stressed the need for synergy with relevant ministries and agencies to avoid duplication.In her speech, the UNFPA Country Representative said that the fund’s engagement with the state government was being done through line ministries, with the Ministry of Budget and Planning serving as the core Implementing Partner (IP) on behalf of the government.She said “the UNFPA programme aligns with the developmental aspirations of Borno State Government, within the overall strategic vision of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to leave no one behind.

“Our programme is designed to drive the ambitions and outputs of the action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the SDGs goals three, five and 10 are particularly of note.”Mueller listed some of the achievements recorded by the fund in Borno to include the construction of a 40-bed capacity fistula centre with a modern theatre, fully furnished for fistula care, a modern centre for the production and assembling of female hygiene kits to protect and promote the dignity of vulnerable women and girls.

Others were the modern women empowerment centre, including a safe shelter with a 20-bed capacity and 12 integrated health facilities equipped for maternal health and response to Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“We also provided 22 modern safe spaces for women and girls, constructed and furnished for GBV prevention and response.

“Eight modern adolescent and youth-friendly spaces established for youth empowerment, five primary healthcare centres renovated, and 61 health facilities were supported to improve health data collection management,” Mueller said.

The country representative also listed the support to 95 health facilities with essential medical supplies and life-saving commodities to enhance Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and GBV services in emergencies.

“We also provided 19 medicalised mini ambulances to support access to maternal health and strengthened referral mechanisms for GBV services in hard-to-reach locations across the state.

“A total of 1,280 healthcare and social workers’ capacities enhanced on relevant SRH, including GBV intervention services for delivery.

“Also, 65 health facilities were supported with COVID-19 prevention supplies and commodities.”Commending Zulum’s administration “for the zeal and commitment toward transforming the state,” Mueller said “as a strategic partner, UNFPA also remains committed to the ideals of the state’s recovery and development plan.”

The Country Director of KOICA also reiterated the commitment of the agency to support Borno.

Chang said he was in the state to assess the impact of KOICA’s support and to see how he could further liaise in areas of family planning and investment on people and agriculture.

The director, who said he would share his three days experience in Borno with the Korean Ambassador, lauded the resilience of the people and the government’s transformation programmes in spite of security challenges.

He added that “there is similarity between Borno and South Korea.

“After the three year civil war in Korea, many World Bank economists said it would take 100 years for Korea to recover, but we surprised the world by achieving economic development within 30 years.

“The development I saw in Borno is more than I expected. I wonder how this gentle man (Zulum) is making things work,” Chang said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UNFPA country representative and the KOICA director were in Maiduguri on a three-day visit to assess the progress of humanitarian interventions they were implementing for the good of the Borno people. (NAN)

