We remain focused in pursuing establishment of NYSC Trust Fund — D-G

Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),

says the scheme will remain focused in pursuing the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

He made this known on Wednesday in Abuja when the leadership of the Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and

Good Governance, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), paid him a courtesy visit.

Fadah said that the scheme would not be deterred by detractors as the purpose for establishing the fund was for the

advancement of the youth corps members and the society in general.

He added that “during the service year, youth corps members are trained in vocations and skills, so it is intended that as

they finish their service year, the trust fund will enable them to have a take-off grant to start with.

“We remain focused and we continue in that direction and with your kind support, I know that it is achievable.”

He appreciated the CSO for also pursuing with vigor, the signing into law of the trust fund bill and assured that both

organisations would work for the good of the NYSC.

“I am pledging in very strong terms that we will partner with you.

“NYSC is celebrating 50 years next year and a committee has been set up to ensure that we consolidate on the gains that we have achieved so far.

“As stakeholders, let us engage ourselves in discussions that will help us and I am confident that what you want is to better the scheme for the society.

“I am resolute and confident that my leadership will achieve that,’’ Fadah said.

The Director, Ventures Management Department, Mr Momoh Mohammed, said that the trust fund bill when eventually assented to by

President Muhammadu Buhari, would re-invent the NYSC.

He added that it would also strengthen its operation and be of utmost benefit to youth corps members.

This, he said, was because when they established their jobs, there would be a trickle-down effect of job creation and they would also be

in a position to employ other Nigerians.

“There will be massive improvement in our orientation camps and even in the fund because we have put a lot of check and balance that will ensure transparency and accountability.

“We all know what our elections were before the advent of corps members’ participation in the election.

“The massive improvement that we have seen is as a result of the involvement of these young Nigerians, we have done it before, we are still doing it.

“I will want to assure you that we will do more in the stride towards nation building,’’ he added.

The Executive Secretary of the CSO, Mr Victor Udoh, earlier, said that the NYSC was the most formidable, organised and well composited youth formation in the country.

According to him, over the years, it has served the purpose of integration, unifying and the continuous sustenance of the country as one indivisible entity.

He commended the management of the scheme and previous director-generals for the various innovations and transformations the organisation had recorded over the years.

Udoh urged Fadah to ensure that the standard was not lowered; he should rather improve on the achievements.

He said that CSOs were interested in what happened at the NYSC and urged the director-general to leave the scheme better than he met it.

“We are confident that the NYSC trust fund has enormous intent and they should not be overridden by shenanigans and that is why the CSOs are there to have accurate information and pass it on to the society.

“We are hopeful that under your watch the trust fund will come to life.

“We want to assure you that as informed citizens of society, we will take this responsibility of expelling the erroneous conception and the few misguided expressions about the nobility of the intent of the NYSC trust fund.

“We will also take this opportunity to call on the National Assembly and the Presidency to see this as important as they see the electoral Act and to work round the clock to make sure that it is signed on time,’’ he said.

Udoh commended the corps members for their high level of patriotism especially while participating in the electoral process.

According to him, being patriotic is doing the right things, contributing ones best, and being committed and sincere, which the corps members have always demonstrated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill which has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly mandates businesses operating in Nigeria to remit one per cent of their net profit to fund the trust fund. (NAN)

