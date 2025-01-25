We remain big, united in South-East – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it remains one big and united party in the South-East, capable of handling any issue arising from the zone.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it remains one big and united party in the South-East, capable of handling any issue arising from the zone.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, South- East, Chief Ali Odefa, disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC), at Government House, Enugu on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who is also the leader of the party in the zone.

Also in attendance were the former Senate President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara; Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Osita Ngwu; and other members of the National Assembly; former governors and ministers, among others.

Odefa said the meeting deliberated extensively on the affairs of the party, particularly, ways to restore its fortunes in the South-East region and the nation in general.

He warned external troublemakers to steer clear of the affairs of the party in the region.

Odefa said the PDP in South-East decried any attempt to fan embers of disaffection or precipitate crisis in the party in the region.

“The party also commends the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding Sunday Udeh-Okoye, as the National Secretary of the party, in line with the constitution of our party and the position of the South-East ZEC of our party.

“We also remain consistent and united in this position that Udeh-Okoye remains the National Secretary of our party. We continue to trust the judiciary to continuously do justice on the matter.

“The ZEC meeting hereby adopts the zoning of national and zonal offices of the party,” he said. (NAN