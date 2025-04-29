We Really Need Good Leaders In The North

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Before I am accused of being rude to the elders please read the recent write-up by Oreoluwa which has sparked a necessary conversation about the state of leadership in Northern Nigeria. His words, though bitter, hold a painful truth that we must confront. I’d like to share his thoughts with you and add my own reflections on the matter.

He wrote:

“The Harsh Reality:

The North isn’t failing; it has failed. Not because of God’s curse, but because of the choices they’ve made. They’ve chosen to glorify barbarism, breed fanaticism, and elect leaders who see bloodshed as a political strategy. Every year, a governor cries out, “Terrorists are regrouping!” How surprising! Did they lose the manual they were given, or are they waiting for fresh AKs from the next budget padding?

The rest of Nigeria sees “Boko Haram is back” and groans in frustration, while in many parts of the North, it’s just another Tuesday. The government provides deradicalization packages, VIP tents for bandits, and rehabilitation allowances that are even fatter than NYSC stipends. This has led to a situation where terrorism is the only “industry” that has never collapsed in Northern Nigeria.

Where are the irrigation systems? The tech hubs? The universities that teach subjects other than Wahhabism? The answer is that they don’t exist, because progress is a threat to the religious-political cabal. They prefer to keep the youth hungry, idle, angry, and fully indoctrinated.

Meanwhile, they’ve sent their own children abroad to study at prestigious universities like Oxford and Harvard, while turning Northern Nigeria into a wasteland of poverty and insurgency. Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, and Katsina are synonymous with bloodshed, kidnapping, explosions, abduction, and begging for UN aid.

Every time you hear these names, your brain doesn’t say “innovation” or “technology.”

It says blood, kidnap, explosion, abduction, and begging for UN aid.

That’s the legacy.

That’s the identity.

That’s the shame.

And now they think the South should be patient?

While they breed chaos like it’s a family business?

News flash:

We are done babysitting dysfunction.

While Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are building bridges, they’re busy counting cows and cursing modernity.

We say NO.

Nigeria must rise — even if the North stays in the dark.”

Oreoluwa O. Olaleye

My Take:

What do you think my take should be? I don’t have a single word for defence of the North or its leaders here. I pray you feel the pain I am feeling right now as his words hit me on the face.

What he wrote is the legacy, identity, and shame of the North. The region has been plagued by insecurity, poverty, and a lack of development. The people are suffering, and it’s time for us to take a hard look at our leadership.

I also advise you search him on Facebook and read the comments from this post, then let me hear from you if you have any comments also in defence.

The writer’s words are a wake-up call for us to reflect on our situation. If we truly have leaders who care about the people, they would have taken steps to address these issues. Instead, we’re stuck with a system that prioritizes self-interest over the welfare of the people.

The Problem with Leadership:

The problem with leadership in the North is that it’s often driven by personal interests rather than a desire to serve the people. This has led to a lack of development, a lack of investment in education and infrastructure, and a general sense of discontent among the population.

The writer’s assertion that the North has failed is a harsh one, but it’s a truth that we must confront. We’re not just talking about terrorism; we’re talking about a lack of leadership, a lack of vision, and a lack of commitment to the welfare of the people.

A New Path Forward:

It’s time for us to take a step back and re-evaluate our priorities. We need leaders who will prioritize the needs of the people, who will invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. We need leaders who will speak truth to power and hold our elected officials accountable.

The North deserves better. Nigeria deserves better. We must rise above our current situation and demand more from our leaders. We must hold them accountable for their actions and inactions.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the writer’s words are a call to action for us to reflect on our leadership and the path forward. We must recognize that we have a problem and take steps to address it. We need leaders who will prioritize the needs of the people, who will invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

We need to create a society where our youth are empowered to succeed, where our children can grow and thrive in a safe and secure environment. We need leaders who will speak truth to power and hold our elected officials accountable.

The time for change is now. We must demand more from our leaders and take responsibility for our own actions. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations to create a better Nigeria.

mairommuhammad@gmail.com