We `re expecting bumper harvest, say Ebonyi rice farmers

Some rice farmers in Ebonyi have expressed the hope of recording bumper harvest in 2021 with the current level of rainfall.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Thursday that 2021 would bring good fortune to them with the prevailing “good weather condition’’.

Mr Chukwuma Elikoro, Chairman of Abakaliki Rice Traders, who commended the Federal Government for its interventions in the agriculture sector, said that the measure had gone far in helping the farmers to boost their output.

Elikoro said that cultivation was ongoing and with good weather condition, there would be bumper harvest.

On the current price of rice in the market, he noted it had gone up because many farmers had left the market for the new planting season.

“Yes, the price has gone up because we have a few quantity of rice now in the market.

“Many farmers have left for farm. Now, a bag of 25kg is sold between N9, 000 and N12, 500 as against N7, 000 and N11, 500 in 2020. The price depends on the grade. We have more buyers in the market,’’ he said.

Mrs Grace Uzoaku, another rice farmer, also expressed the hope that with the level of rainfall since rainy season began there would be good harvest in the year.

Uzoaku said that she had benefited from seed and fertiliser distributions by relevant government agencies but called for more to ensure food security.

However, Mr John Nwankwor, said that the current cost of rice production was high, saying that this might subsequently affect the cost of product after harvest

.

“Herbicide, seedlings and fertilisers are very expensive. Maintenance of tractor and other farming machines are very high.

“ In the end, you see that you have spent more than expected,’’ Nwankwor explained. (NAN)