The Atlantique Marine Engineering Services (AMES), promoters of the AMES-Edo Inland Container Dry Port, has disclosed that it projected a standard gauge rail for the port.

Dr Charles Akhigbe, MD/CEO of AMES, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin, that the rail line was significant to the project meant for transport infrastructure.

He explained that AMES had already paid for the feasibility plan for the rail and the projection was made for standard gauge rail.

He also disclosed that the Edo Government had approved the reconstruction of the road leading to the dry port while a rail connection from Agbor in Delta State was also in the offing.

Akhigbe disclosed that the Inland Container Depot/Truck Transit Park Implementation committee had also engaged the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

This is to discuss dedicated export warehouses, refrigerated warehouses, containers and other top facilities required for an export centre.

He noted that container dry ports were top priority projects that would grow the Nation’s Economy when operational.

Akhigbe further said that the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), at a recent meeting had given assurance to position the project as one of the foremost transport infrastructures in the country.

He said that this was with a view to attract investments and partnerships for the Edo dry port.

He also explained that the NSC had disclosed that it intends to engage the Afreximbank for funding for the project (NAN)

