We plan to take Super Eagles to Cameroon by sea for 2022 Nations’ Cup — LAGFERRY

The Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) says it is planning to transport the Super Eagles to Cameroon by sea for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

LAGFERRY’s Managing Director, Abdoulbaq Balogun, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that the resolve was consequent upon the success recorded when the firm ferried the squad to Benin Republic for the qualifying match in March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, and will take place from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, 2022.

Balogun said that LAGFERRY had infused technology as part of its operation to achieve world class standard.

“We plan to take Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Cameroon for next year’s Nation’s Cup after achieving that of Benin Republic- this is a goal we have set for ourselves.

“While onboard, you get to enjoy free Wi-Fi; there is also USB pot and a lot of side entertainment and side attractions enabled by technology.

“It was a major milestone for us to transport the Nigeria’s National Team to Benin Republic through the waterways.

“Coming on board LAGFERRY enroute international route to Benin Republic is a mind blowing experience we were excited to be part of it,” Balogun said.

He said that the partnership between Nigeria Football Federation and Lagos State Government through LAGFERRY would be sustained.

According to him, the players expressed excitement during the voyage, and such added to their productivity.

“It reflected on the field of play and it showed on their performance because they came out victorious in the game,” the LAGFEERY boss added.

According to him, with water transportation, a journey of five hours on the road can be done in 30 minutes on the waterways.

“Also, one can get rejuvenated while on board and there is no pollution on the waterways which is another added advantage,” he added.

Balogun said that the firm prioritised safety, hence the reason why LAGFERRY had not recorded any water mishap since inception of operation in Feb. 2020. (NAN)