We owe you a world of gratitude – NTA News Directorate says to DG NARC

By. Chimezie Godfrey

The News Directorate of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has showered encomiums on the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja for its good work and support for the television station.

This was made known by the Executive Director News of the NTA, Alhaji Mohammed Labbo, when he led a team of some of the management staff of the directorate on a thank you visit to the DG of the Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC), Major General GA Wahab (rtd) after a successful hosting of its maiden seminar.

According to Labbo, the seminar was the first of its kind to be hosted outside an NTA facility and was successful by all standards. He therefore thanked the DG NARC for his support during the event. He also assured the DG NARC of NTA’s stronger corporation and collaboration with the Center.

He further sought partnership with the NARC in the area of joint events that would bring progress and development to the nation.

During his remarks, the DG NARC Maj Gen GA Wahab appreciated the team for the visit. He further emphasised the need for collaborations and corporations among government agencies.

Other highlights of the event include the presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.