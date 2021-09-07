We need to build institutions to restore Edo— Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says there is need to build institutions to restore and make Edo attain its God’s given position.

Obaseki made the assertion on Tuesday in Benin while addressing members of the panel for appointment of principal officers of Edo State College of Agric and Natural Resources who were on a courtesy visit to Government House, Benin.

According to him, to restore Edo to its God’s given oriented position in this country, there are certain things to be done.

“We have to build institutions to train our capacity to explore and exploit like we knew our national resources.

“That is why we carefully select the people who will now select those who will run the institutions for us.

“I pray that our people now realise that there are certain things we do not play politics with; you do not play politics with the future of your children.

“We believe that when we have a proper renewal of our institutions and begin to train our naturally endowed young people in this country, they will dominate this subcontinent as they have always done.

“The assurance I want to give you, whatever you come up with, which I trust will be so professionally and well considered, is what we will go with.

“We are politicians, yes we know we need to give things back to our supporters but not this way, we need to build institutions.”

Obaseki said: “We are working with international institutions to make sure that this school becomes a center to train extension workers.

“This is because you cannot have a viable agriculture industry in this country without well trained, well-motivated agric extension workers.

“I am hoping that this school becomes a school of excellence, for that, please have that in mind as you consider the candidates because that is one thing we are passionate about,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Kolade Ayorinde, leader of the panel thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve in such capacity.

Ayorinde assured that the panel would do put in their best to ensure that the best candidates are recommended for his consideration. (NAN)

