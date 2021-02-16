President Muhammadu Buhari says the stability of the country is of paramount interest to him and Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of a few people.

The president stated this when he received a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders Forum, who paid him a courtesy call at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said: “We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability.

”I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.”

The president attributed the upheavals in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence, assuring that they would be identified and dealt with in due course.

“I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resource and influence that are a nuisance to this great country.

”God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them.

”I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country,” he added.

The president noted the request for the upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states and assured that while he would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would however, prioritise development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit.

”Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed,” he further explained.

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the positive improvement that had occurred in the states since the inception of the administration.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the president for the tremendous improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Bunu Sheriff and Gambo Gubio, expressed appreciation to the president as well as the armed forces for their commitment and sacrifices in bringing a new lease of life to the North-East.

They requested for completion of long-standing infrastructure and on-going projects in the states, especially roads.

They also called on the president to continue oil exploration in the Chad Basin initiated when he was the Minister of Petroleum in the 70s and the recharging of the Lake Chad which the President is passionate about.

Also on the delegation were Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, former Gov. Kashmir Shettima of Borno, as well as senators, traditional rulers and elders in the two states.

While fielding questions from State House correspondents, Gov. Zulum said the president had assured the people of the North-East region that his administration would sustain the ongoing onslaught against terrorists to ensure security of the region.

He said the delegation was in the State House to express the appreciation of the citizens of the North-East to the Nigerian leader because, steps taken so far by the federal government have helped a lot in restoring peace to the region.

”The Borno Elders’ Forum and Yobe Elders’ Forum met with Mr President purposely to convey their appreciation to the federal government, under the distinguished leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the efforts he has made to address insecurity in the region.

”So far so good, the president has responded positively.

”He told the government and people of Borno and Yobe that he will do everything possible within the available resources to ensure sustainability of the ongoing military operations in the region.

”The bottom line is that we came here to thank Mr President and to ensure increased military and para-military presence in Borno and Yobe states and indeed the entire North-East subregion with a view to ensuring security of the nation,” he said.(NAN)