We need new technology for fire disaster management — FFS CG

Mr Ibrahim Liman, Controller General (CG), Federal Fire Service (FFS) has disclosed that the service is in need of a new technology to respond promptly to fire disasters across the country. Liman made this known on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by Mr Vyacheslav Bril, the Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, to the Service in Abuja. He said that the new technology would help improve response time to be monitored at the monitoring center of the service during fire outbreak in any location.

Liman said the service was also interested in ensuring personnel of the service get trained by Belarusian experts. “The service is expanding so we are interested in training inspectors that will train fire fighters in training schools,” he said. The CG stated the service was also interested in sending delegates to fire fighting trucks manufacturing factories in Balarus before making purchase. In his address, Bril said that the partnership would increase the trade between Nigeria and Belarus, thereby promoting economic growth.

He acknowledged that Belarus was ready to place on secondment specialists to Nigeria for the training of personnel in fire operations and trucks repairs. The ambassador recalled that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola , during a visit to Belarus in 2020 disclosed that the ministry was willing to acquire different equipment and technologies.

He said that in the manufacturing of the trucks, Nigeria’s climatic conditions, type of buildings and type of roads would be taken into account.

“We have taken into account all your local characteristics and selected special models for your market which will be fully adapted to work in your region. “ We also need to create a legal base to make this cooperation more predictable and going forward,” he said. ( NAN)