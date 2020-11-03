We need modern medical equipment to stop brain drain — CMDs appeal to National Assembly

The Association of Chief Medical Directors (ACMDs), has urged the National Assembly to help facilitate procurement of modern medical equipment to stop brain drain.

Dr Jeff Momoh, the Chairman of the association made the appeal during a budget defence before the House Committee on Health Institutions on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the request if acceded would also stop medical tourism in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the CMDs of federal government owned hospitals were at the budget defence and were represented by their chairman, Momoh, the CMD of National Hospital Abuja (NHA).