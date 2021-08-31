By Chimezie Godfrey

The Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, says Nigeria needs good people in governance to save it from imminent collapse.

Jega made the assertion on Tuesday in Abuja at “The Electoral Forum Launch and Inaugural Meeting,” aimed at facilitating systematic electoral reform from discussions among election stakeholders, promoting evidence based lawmaking, policymaking and advocacy on elections in Nigeria, and advancing strategies to improve capacities and credibility of Election Management Bodies, EMBs in Nigeria.

Jega who declared his membership of the People’s Redemption Party revealed that he joined politics in order to contribute his quarter to save the country from hands of unscrupulous politicians.

According to him, the panacea to the political challenges of the country is having good people in governance.

He said,”Yes I have joined politics, I went to my village, to my ward and registered as a member of the People’s Redemption Party. I did that because, after series of reflection, what I read, what have studied, especially what I have seen dealing with politicians especially when I worked as the Chairman of INEC, I came to the conclusion that many people tend to play sit-down-look, most times.

“What we do is sit watch and complain, if I stay and watch obviously the country will degenerate to a condition that getting out of it will be very difficult.

“I believe that we have to pursue incremental positive changes. In order to achieve this, we need to have what I called a balance of force.

“The bottom line to save Nigeria, what we need is good people in governance.”

He stressed that to bring changes in Nigeria cannot be immediate, adding that there is need to bring good people to contest to bring about incremental positive changes.

The Executive Director, IRIAD- The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in her address noted that in line with its objectives, the forum will have regular meetings to address burning issues, adding that the focus of the inaugural meeting is the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021 which will be reviewed and analyzed by forum members.

She assured that the Forum will brainstorm with the aim of conceptualizing solutions to electoral problems in Nigeria.

The Program Coordinator, Democracy and Accountability, OSIWA, Catherine Kyenret Angai in her goodwill message disclosed that the Electoral Hub is being supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), a grant making and advocacy organization is focused on equality, justice, democratic governance, human rights and knowledge based generation.

She explained that OSIWA is part of the global network of the Open Society Foundations spread across 37 counties around the world.

She added that OSIWA has four main areas of focus which include justice reform, and rule of law, equality and anti-discrimination, democratic practice, and economic governance and advancement.

According to her, the support to IRIAD – The Electoral Hub speaks to OSIWA’s priority for evidence based electoral reform, adding that it seeks out those factors that impact on electoral integrity particularly the administrative barriers, with its focus on the EMB.

Angai further said that the project has a research component which will critically analyze the electoral management system in Nigeria and develop publications that can support further research and advocacy efforts, among others.

She pointed out that convening of election dialogue series by past EMB members and other civil society actors, advocacy meetings, and periodic virtual dialogues will enrich the research component of the initiative.

Angai therefore stressed that through these dialogue convenings, the project will develop policy recommendations and best practices to aid the conduct of elections in Nigeria

Furthermore, she expressed hope that the project will achieve its aim and provide the much needed solutions to electoral problems in Nigeria, starting with the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021.

Other members of the Forum include Chairman, Electoral Hub,Prof. Bayo Olukoshi, Former Acting Chairman of INEC in 2015, Hajiya Amina Zakari, Prof Antonia Simbine, the Director, MarcArthur Foundation board in Abuja,Dr Kole Shettima, Mr Emmanuel Johnson, Mr Ikechukwu Ndeche, a retired Director with INEC, Alhaji Lawal Wade and Mrs Ikwunma Halliday.

Also, present include the Provost of the Anti-corruption Academy of Nigeria, Prof Olatunde Babawale, Local and Global disability advocate, Mrs Lois Auta, a female Politician, Hajiya Rahmat Abdullahi, Mr Mike Asuquo, and Mr Everest Amaefule.

