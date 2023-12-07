We need $5bn to revive Ajaokuta, Steel Sector – Minister 

Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has expressed optimism that the Ajaokuta Steel Company, as well as the Steel Sector in Nigeria can be revived.

He made the assertion when he received in audience members of the PEEF delegation on courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Audu said contrary to an erroneous report that he recently said N35bn could revive Ajaokuta Steel, he said what is actually needed to revive the steel sector in Nigeria is about $2bn to $5bn dollars.

The Minister who said the Steel industry is very crucial to Mr President’s renewed hope industrialization agenda, stressed that the revival of Ajaokuta Steel is at the core of tackling the challenges bedeviling the steel sector.

He revealed that a collegial approach will be employed in the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, adding that government cannot do it all at once.

He said,”The steel industry is very critical to Mr President’s renewed hope agenda of industrialization. The President plans to industrialize Nigeria and because of its importance, created a new Ministry of Steel Development.

“He had sort of spawned out the ministry from erstwhile Ministry of Mines and Steel to create a new ministry called Ministry of Steel Development, of which he appointed me as the pioneer Minister of steel. Now, there is a lot of work in the Steel Sector, the Steel Sector is not easy.

“You know Mr. President would not have created a new ministry and appointed us to do the work if he thought it was easy, he knew it was a difficult. But is a task that by the special grace of God, we will rise up to the challenge.

“So number one, in terms of tackling some of the challenges in the steel sector is Ajaokuta, Ajaokuta is the largest government owned enterprise that is in the steel sector. Ajaokuta Steel Complex sits on 24,000 hectares of land as you may be aware which is bigger than the size of Abuja.

“However, the Steel Plant on itself sits on Six or 800 hectares. The Steel Plant has 48 production units and has capacity to do all sorts of things from producing iron rods, limestones that cement companies will use, to producing equipments and steel materials for military hardware, and all sorts of things. It has the potentials to do all of that.

“Now, part of what the President has said we should do is to use a collegial approach to revive Ajaokuta Steel. Mr President wants us to revive Ajaokuta Steel but to use a collegial approach. It means that we cannot tackle it based on the big bang approach and try to resolve the whole issue of the entire Steel Plant all at once. We need to do it gradually.

“I have started discussions with several ministers, including the Minister of wmWorks, including the Minister of Defense, and we’re going to engage several other parties to try to revive the Steel Plant in a gradual process. The first thing is the light steel build up that produces iron rods which we would like to kickstart.

“We think that in terms of reviving light Steel build up and getting them to produce iron rods atleast to produce 50,000 tons of iron rods from year one to use it as a proof of concept that will cost us in the region of N35billion.”

Audu debunked media reports that he said N35bn could revive the entire Ajaokuta Steel Plant saying”,There was something that was reported in the media yesterday, which was completely inaccurate with the attention of my press people too, which said that we needed N35billion to revive the entire Ajaokuta Steel Plant, it is not possible, what we actually need and I’m saying is because the press people are here, for accurate reporting.

“What we actually need to revive the entire Steel Plant is between two to five billion US dollars ($2bn to $5bn). That is what is required. Now, that money clearly cannot be raised locally. All of that money can not be raised locally. So part of the plan, the medium term plan, we’re going to put together a three year roadmap for revitalization and revival of Ajaokuta Steel, which will now be approved by Mr. President.

“Part of what we want to do is to start to engage with technical advisers, steel experts, you can look at the possibility of, whether it is a concession, whether it is PPP, whether it is bill of transfer, we will reach some sort of agreement subject to Mr President’s approval.

“So I think it’s very important that we correct the notion that N35bn is required for Ajaokuta Steel Plant. That is impossible. That is a massive place that requires a lot of money, and it can be revived. I have the report, I have looked at it. I have looked at the capacity, even though the Steel Plant has been in existence for almost 45years, the platform itself which produces the liquid steel has never worked.

The Minister declared that the Steel Plant can be revived,”Is possible to revive Ajaokuta and get it working, and Mr President has shown that he has the political will to do that and to get it done. So there is a lot of work to do in Ajaokuta, part of what we need to do is to start to revive some of the production units before reach the arrangement to concession the entire plant.

“Which is why part of what we want to do is to work with the distinguished senators at the National Assembly and House of Reps members to provide the required financing that we need, to enable us to be able to get a number of these production units working before we concession the whole plant.

“Now if you get 5 to 10 production units working out of the 14, it increases the overall valuation of the plant when you want to concession it. So, it makes sense, but we will hundreds of billions of naira to b able to do that. So, that we can get steel production going.”

Speaking earlier, on behalf of the PEEF delegation to the Minister, a member of the PEEF, Alh Mashood Yusuf

who represented the Chairman, PEEF Board of Trustees (BoT), congratulated the Minster on his appointment as the Minister of Steel Development, by President Bola Tinubu.

He noted they are aware that the Minuster has made a working visit to Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd for first-hand experience.

According to him, they are well aware that the Minister has held meeting with relevant stakeholders, such as the Honourable Minister of Works on the prospect for concrete road construction, and Minister of Defence, and so many other stakeholders.

“The Honourable Minister of Steel Development has also been making efforts to get N35 billion financing package from a consortium of banks to revive the light steel plant at ASCL for rod production.

“To this end, he recently held meeting with management of Stanbic Bank. We observe that the 2024 budget provision for the Ministry is about N4 billion which is meagre. All these we appreciate, we have the believe that in the near future he will be able to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Complex which has been on for over 30 years,” he said.

He expressed the believe that steel production is the key to all “our efforts as infrastructure needs will demand huge quantities of steel, which can only be met from local production”.

According to him, the FG’s plan to henceforth construct concrete roads is an opportunity to first complete and operationalize ASC, adding that next should be the Delta Steel Company.

Yusuf also reiterated the key recommendations of the 7th PAC held recently in Abuja, urging the Minister to fast-track 2-3 years) the full rehabilitation of AJSCL and follow up with Delta Steel Company.

He said,”Sector Emergency: fast track (within 2-3 years) the full rehabilitation of AJSCL and follow up with Delta Steel Company. ii) Implement minimum standards on procurement to eliminate or minimize corruption in the industry and iii) Invest in quality manpower development for the industry.

“Nigeria has the resources to develop production by restoring existing steel plants, with minimal external cooperation and a clear road map with a visionary implementation team enabled by quality Human Resources.

“There is no harm in inviting Steel users for many industrial products to join our steel industry as partners, investors or simply meeting Nigeria’s local needs from inside the country using internal inputs of labour, steel, and buoyant market.

“PEEF hereby seeks from the HM of SD the date for a follow-up meeting and a formal interface within the Ministry to help interpret our ideas or help provide solutions that the steel industry requires when obstacles arise.

“I hereby invite the HM of SD to share the Ministry’s Roadmap to the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd so that PEEF can help them achieve it faster.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, PEEF, Dr Musa Rabiu said,”We are here to offer our expertise regarding what what could be done to revive the steel sector in Nigeria. We are focused on the manufacturing sector, we cannot industrialize without our steel sector being up and running.

“So thank you very much the Honorable Minister for this opportunity. We believe this is the beginning of this collaboration. We want to see more of these going forward.”

