We must work together for APC’s success in Katsina, says Deputy Gov

The Katsina State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, says all party members must work together to ensure the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The deputy governor made the appeal when he received the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda, on Friday at his official residence in Katsina.

He also assured the candidate of full support during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, the need for all the APC aspirants to support the candidate in the forthcoming 2023 elections was necessary to ensure the success of the party.

He added that: “Before I embarked on my gubernatorial ambition, I asked God to make me the winner if my success will be beneficial to the state and the people of the state.

“But when God chooses Radda, not me, I believe it is for good. Therefore, as a true member of the APC, I have to throw my support to the winner for the success of the party.

“Immediately after the APC gubernatorial primary election, I told you not to be worried about me, as he is going to get my full support.

“I want to assure you that all my campaign structures from ward, local government to state level are fully ready to support you and the party before, during and after the election.”

In his remarks, Dr. Radda commended the confidence and courage of the deputy governor for offering him the support, saying that success was for the APC.

He pointed out that it was a great development for the second in command in the state to offer him such support, adding that it was a clear indication of the party’s unity.

The APC gubernatorial candidate expressed readiness to work with the campaign structure of the deputy governor for the success of the party during polls.

He assured the deputy governor that his door was always open for his advice and corrections whenever there was the need.

Dr. Radda said his victory during the primary election was not the success yet, until party members and other stakeholders joined hands for the party’s success.

“I wish to inform you that I will carry everyone along if I become the governor, except if that person is not willing to support us to move the state forward.”(NAN)

